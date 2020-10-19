T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: 'Was the World Cup Final of 2019 a Better Game or #mivskxip?'- Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Sunday's Super-Over Madness

After KXIP finished with an identical score that of Mumbai Indians in the chase the game went into the one-over eliminator in which India's two best bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami -- went toe-to-toe to force the game into another Super-over

Three Super-Overs in two matches is as crazy as the Indian Premier League can get and after the Sunday Madness of SRH vs KKR game doing down to the Super-Over followed by MI vs KXIP game ending with two Super-overs, fans can't keep their calm on social media. Former cricketers, experts hailed the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab the greatest T20 game, while Yuvraj Singh asked on Twitter was this better than the greatest game of all -- the World Cup 2019. Who would argue with that? After KXIP finished with an identical score that of Mumbai Indians in the chase the game went into the one-over eliminator in which India's two best bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- went toe-to-toe to force the game into another Super-over. Eventually, KXIP trumped courtesy the Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.

Here's how the social media went reacted after the stellar day of cricket:

Social media went reacted after the stellar day of cricket

