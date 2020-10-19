IPL 2020: 'Was the World Cup Final of 2019 a Better Game or #mivskxip?'- Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Sunday's Super-Over Madness

After KXIP finished with an identical score that of Mumbai Indians in the chase the game went into the one-over eliminator in which India's two best bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami -- went toe-to-toe to force the game into another Super-over

Three Super-Overs in two matches is as crazy as the Indian Premier League can get and after the Sunday Madness of SRH vs KKR game doing down to the Super-Over followed by MI vs KXIP game ending with two Super-overs, fans can't keep their calm on social media. Former cricketers, experts hailed the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab the greatest T20 game, while Yuvraj Singh asked on Twitter was this better than the greatest game of all -- the World Cup 2019. Who would argue with that? After KXIP finished with an identical score that of Mumbai Indians in the chase the game went into the one-over eliminator in which India's two best bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- went toe-to-toe to force the game into another Super-over. Eventually, KXIP trumped courtesy the Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.

Here's how the social media went reacted after the stellar day of cricket:

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling ❤️ Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort Team work at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL https://t.co/xvdEMmdDjF — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 18, 2020

One of the best save in the history of Cricket by Mayank Agarwal with the absolute stunner! #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/UZ9SM8WTGw — Bharath Nalla (@ImBharath13) October 18, 2020

Din Ek, Super over Do. Bahut Nainsaafi hai. The best thing of 2020, the Indian Premier League for a reason. #MIvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020

Super over followed by another Super over yet not over #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/ubQaj1ANtg — S A N Y A (@seriouslysanya) October 18, 2020

After Seeing 3 Super Over In A Single Day.. Everyone Be Like -#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/Q3FOqNcNir — Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) October 18, 2020

Oh yes, the past can hurt. But from the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it❤️#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7htzAMhiYa — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 18, 2020

