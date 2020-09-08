IPL 2020: Watch As Krunal Pandya Gives You a Tour of Mumbai Indians' Team Room

Life is difficult for players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this time around, owing to the unprecedented situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic. The usual tours across the city or town, partying on off days, chilling outdoors are all forbidden, as players’ movements are confined to the special bio-secure bubbles. In such a situation, the various franchises are coming up with innovative solutions to ease out the players’ troubles and keep them in the best possible shape for the matches.
On Tuesday, Krunal Pandya let the fans in on one such extravagant arrangement, made by the Mumbai Indians. In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Pandya offers a virtual tour of their team room that is equipped with numerous recreational activities along with all necessary health protocols in place. The players can also spend time with their families here.
Start your morning by taking a virtual tour of our Team Room with @krunalpandya24 😉#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KQEPH3FJcW
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 8, 2020
Pandya walks across the massive hall containing indoor basketball shooter, dart board, playstation (Rohit can be seen going at it), chess and other board games like ludo and monopoly. The hall also accommodates a pool table, Table Tennis and carrom. The hall includes a fan wall with photo frames of Mumbai Indians fans forming a heart shape.There is a separate music room as well, where Krunal and his brother Hardik Pandya hope to learn a few chords. Krunal also takes fans through the gym, where the equipments are placed wide apart to facilitate social distancing.
The players are taken to practice grounds in the safety bubble and back straight to the hotel where this luxurious facility awaits them.Four time champion Mumbai Indians will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their first match that is scheduled on the opening day – September 19 – of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.
