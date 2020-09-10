Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Watch As Rohit Sharma's Gigantic Six Ends Up Hitting A Moving Bus

Rohit, who has been sweating it out on the ground ahead of the IPL, doesn’t appear afflected by the near seven-month forced layoff at all.

Trending Desk |September 10, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Rohit Sharma smashed a bus with a huge six.

Ace batsman Rohit Sharma has been prepping in Abu Dhabi for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The Mumbai Indians captain, during one of his training sessions, hit the ball straight out of the stadium. The official social media handle of MI shared the clip which showed the sixer delivered from the ‘Hitman’s’ bat going on to hit a moving bus. He stepped out against the spinner and hit a smasher 95 metres away.

Also read: 'Had You Come Earlier, We Would Have Won the Series' - MS Dhoni to Jasprit Bumrah on Debut

Rohit, who has been sweating it out on the ground ahead of the IPL, doesn’t appear afflected by the near seven-month forced layoff at all.The shot which went over the bowler’s head was posted with the caption, "Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving (sic.)”

Sharma responds to his own ‘hitman job’ with a fist pump in the air. In the audio clip, someone can be heard asking if the batsman broke the window of the bus or not.In another video posted by Mumbai Indians, Sharma can be seen in practice mode during a net session.Mumbai Indians first tasted success in IPL under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in 2013. In 143 matches that Rohit played for MI, he has scored 3,278 runs and is the highest run-getter for the team.

Also read: IPL 2020--'I Carry the Perth Mindset Everywhere, Hard Work Never Goes in Vain,' Says Jasprit Bumrah

A prolific batsman, Rohit is known for his ODI double hundreds. In the 32 Tests that he has played, he has scored 2,131 runs. In 224 ODIs, he has garnered 9,115 runs and in 108 T20Is he has hit 2,773 runs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener on September 19.

The IPL 2020 is going to be played in foreign shores, in UAE to be exact. The schedule of the much-anticipated tournament was released on Sunday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The schedule for playoffs and the final match will be announced later by the BCCI.

