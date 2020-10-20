IPL 2020: WATCH | Brian Lara Demonstrates the Right Technique to Play the Pull Shot

West Indies batting legend who was one of the few batsmen who had mastered the technique of playing the tricky pull shot, recently demonstrated the perfect way of playing that shot.

Pull shot is one of the most difficult shots to play in cricket, and for years, batsmen have struggled to master the art of playing this shot. While the need to roll the wrists over the ball to avoid getting the top edge is one of the most common advice given to cricketers, it is, however, easier said than done.

However, there was one man from the Caribbean island who had mastered the art of playing the pull shot. With his typical Caribbean flair, famously high backlift and enviable technique, Brian Lara's pull was a sight to behold.

Now an expert at Star Sports, Lara recently showed the technique to play the shot correctly.

Citing the example of Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock and Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes, the 51-year-old recently demonstrated the perfect way of playing the shot.

"They are two guys who love to play the hook and pull shot. In Ben Stokes’ case, the face of the bat is closed and in de Kock’s instance, the bat face is open. Stokes got played on and that, in itself, shows you a little bit of a problem that they have as batsmen," Lara said on Select Dugout.

Who better than @BrianLara to talk about the pull shot? 😍 Watch the southpaw's masterclass and stay ahead of the game with #SelectDugout!#SRHvKKR followed by #MIvKXIP, #Dream11IPL | 3:20 PM | Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/q4DKJqYJfP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2020

The former West Indies captain also highlighted the flaws that these two batsmen show while playing the shot. "You can see the position and shape of the bat on contact with the ball, where, in Ben Stokes’ case, the face is closed and in de Kock’s picture, the face is open. This kind of ball, Ben Stokes got played on and that in itself, shows you a little bit of a problem that they have as batsmen.

Lara's also gave a few tips to master the shot. "Now, the line of the ball is important. Now, what I would like to see from them both is that they get in line and try. The first thing you have to start with is that your bat has to be open, but it got to be closing on contact with the ball. It cannot be closing before the ball like Ben Stokes or remain open like de Kock."

"Both gentlemen are very successful with that shot as well, but the line is important. Now, if you take that line and you bowl that line on leg stump, both shots from de Kock and Ben stokes become good shots, because Ben Stokes is now pulling with his body and line with the ball, which is good, the face is closed, pulling it down. In de Kock’s situation, if you have seen, he got a couple of big sixes. He is helping the ball on the way, so that’s perfect. But when it is outside the off-stump, you got to be able to get on top," Lara added.

"Remember this youngsters, get on top and as you make contact, coming from open to close, not close to close or not open to open. So, that’s one of my little thoughts of what I saw.”