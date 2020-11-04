- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
IPL 2020: WATCH - Dhawal Kulkarni Gets Hit on Helmet, Sachin Tendulkar Reminds Why Helmets Should be Made Mandatory
In yet another nasty incident, Mumbai Indians pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was hit on the helmet while he was about to complete a run, in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. During Mumbai innings' last ball, Jason Holder bowled a yorker, while Kulkari managed to get it away to long on, and ran for two. But the throw from the deep, hit the back of his helmet.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 4, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Fortunately for Kulkarni, he was not injured. Sachin Tendulkar, who had talked about the same issue on Monday, tweeted once again, saying why helmets should be made mandatory.
Another example of why helmets need to be made mandatory. Thank God my friend @dhawal_kulkarni was wearing one.@BoriaMajumdar https://t.co/3ZRv8fGLKe— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020
This is not the first time such an incident took place in this IPL. A few days back, Vijay Shankar too was knocked down after being hit on the helmet, while stealing a run.
The game has become faster but is it getting safer?Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty.Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels.Request @icc to take this up on priority.https://t.co/7jErL3af0m— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020
Tendulkar, meanwhile has asked the ICC to make it mandatory for all batsmen to wear helmets. “The game has become faster but is it getting safer?” Tendulkar said on Tuesday, reacting to the video of the incident on Twitter. “Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @ICC to take this up on priority,” Tendulkar added, tagging all the cricket boards.
