T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020: WATCH - Dhawal Kulkarni Gets Hit on Helmet, Sachin Tendulkar Reminds Why Helmets Should be Made Mandatory

In yet another nasty incident, Mumbai Indians pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was hit on the helmet while he was about to complete a run, in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. During Mumbai innings' last ball, Jason Holder bowled a yorker, while Kulkari managed to get it away to long on, and ran for two. But the throw from the deep, hit the back of his helmet.

IPL 2020: WATCH - Dhawal Kulkarni Gets Hit on Helmet, Sachin Tendulkar Reminds Why Helmets Should be Made Mandatory

In yet another nasty incident, Mumbai Indians pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was hit on the helmet while he was about to complete a run, in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. During Mumbai innings' last ball, Jason Holder bowled a yorker, while Kulkari managed to get it away to long on, and ran for two. But the throw from the deep, hit the back of his helmet.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

Fortunately for Kulkarni, he was not injured. Sachin Tendulkar, who had talked about the same issue on Monday, tweeted once again, saying why helmets should be made mandatory.

This is not the first time such an incident took place in this IPL. A few days back, Vijay Shankar too was knocked down after being hit on the helmet, while stealing a run.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020 Playoff: Net Run-Rate, Sunrisers Hyderabad Knock Out SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders Once Again

Tendulkar, meanwhile has asked the ICC to make it mandatory for all batsmen to wear helmets. “The game has become faster but is it getting safer?” Tendulkar said on Tuesday, reacting to the video of the incident on Twitter. “Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @ICC to take this up on priority,” Tendulkar added, tagging all the cricket boards.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches