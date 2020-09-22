IPL 2020: Watch How Virat Kohli and Co Celebrated RCB's Last-Gasp Win over SRH

The match between RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020, witnessed a great calm and team effort on RCB front

Royal Challengers Bangalore started off well in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as the Virat Kohli-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs on Monday.

Following the team’s win, RCB uploaded a video on Twitter in which players can be seen expressing their emotions after the game. Sharing the video, RCB wrote, “‘A comeback and a half’ says Captain Virat Kohli, as the RCB players rejoice in the dressing room after their 10-run win against SRH.”

The video shows Kohli entering the dressing room saying, “A comeback and a half boys.”

The skipper heaped praising on his players, especially bowlers, for defending a total below 170. He said the bowlers “showed a lot of character” and stuck to the plan despite dew on the field because of which they were finding it difficult to grip the ball.

"The fact that we won defending a total, which was not even 170, was not something we have done in the past,” he added.

Kohli, citing the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match, stated that it was difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the end in that fixture. So, in view of the conditions, the RCB skipper asserted that his bowlers performed well.

He also appreciated Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal for giving the team a good start. Finch scored 29 off 27 balls and Padikkal 56 off 42. Apart from the two, AB de Vlliars helped his side cross 160 mark, making 51 runs off 30 balls.

Defending the total of 163, Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets, Shivam Dube and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each.

Speaking of his mindset during the game, de Villiars said his target was to get to 160, adding that he was confident that he was on the right track. The right-handed batsman asserted that a score below 160 would have put a lot of pressure on the team.

Apart from Kohli and de Villiars, Saini, Dube and Chahal can be seen speaking on the team's first win in this season of IPL.