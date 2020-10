IPL 2020: Watch - Sunrisers Hyderabad Posts Electrifying Clip Of David Warner To Wish Him Birthday

The Australian is one of the best batsmen of his time and has been very successful in the Indian Premier League. He has got many wins for his team SRH in the past years. He led SRH to its first ever championship in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

David Warner is without doubt “Hyderabad’s favourite”, as his franchise team Sunrisers Hyderabad called him in an Instagram post to wish him on his birthday. SRH posted a short clip showing the left-handed batsman swinging his bat which emitted electrifying flairs with every stroke. Check out the clip made with Reels:

“Happy birthday to Hyderabad's favourite,” read the caption. The video was also posted on the official Twitter handle of SRH. “Janmadina subakanshalu,” the post read, which is Telugu for “Best wishes on Birthday”.

The clip seems fitting for Warner, who is indeed an electrifying performer in a cricket field. The Australian is one of the best batsmen of his time and has been very successful in the Indian Premier League. He has got many wins for his team SRH in the past years. He led SRH to its first ever championship in the 2016 edition of the tournament. He scored 848 runs at an average of 60.57 in that series and played a brilliant knock of 69 runs in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore to claim the trophy.

Warner has been awarded with the Orange Cap, for being the top scorer in the series, three times in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Fans of Warner and SRH have posted several comments wishing the man on his birthday.

One fan shared a video of Warner striking a massive six that went out of the stadium. Here is the post, “Happy Birthday David Warner! Here is an absolutely monstrous six from @davidwarner31. What a dynamite stroke 122 meters.”

Happy Birthday David Warner .Here is an absolutely monstrous six from @davidwarner31.What a dynamite stroke 122 meters. pic.twitter.com/Xu89XkTxHm — Nithin Watto185 (@NithinWatto_185) October 27, 2020

There was, however, one fan who seemed a bit let down owing to SRH’s poor performance in the IPL this season. He has a special request for Warner, “Dear David bhai we want to see vintage Warner performance, (what) happened to you, where is your aggression of playing (?) As a fan it's hurting. Happy Birthday and love from Hyderabad.”

@davidwarner31 @SunRisers Dear David bhai we want to see vintage Warner performance wt happened to you where is your aggression of playing. As a fan it's hurting.. Happy Birthday and love from Hyderabad ❤️ — Srinivas (@Sriniva11370417) October 27, 2020

SRH is set to take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai today and fans will definitely expect Warner to deliver on his birthday.