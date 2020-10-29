IPL 2020: WATCH - The Suryakumar Yadav Silent Stare at Virat Kohli That Spoke a Thousand Words

Suryakumar has been a consistent performer in IPL and domestic cricket in the last few seasons but is yet to break into the T20I squad.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the nation for the last few days ever since he was omitted from the squads for India's tour of Australia. Suryakumar has been a consistent performer in IPL and domestic cricket in the last few seasons but is yet to break into the T20I squad.

On Wednesday, Suryakumar responded in the possible way, letting his bat do the talking. He smashed 75* off 42, taking Mumbai Indians past the line in a tricky chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What better way to send a statement than a knock like that against the team led by the Indian captain!

Suryakumar looked determined to send across a statement; that he was calm and cool despite the snub. The silent celebration on reaching his half-century, the 'don't worry I'm there' gesture to the MI dressing room after hitting the winning run.

Mumbai Indians Stay Top of Points Table as Suryakumar Yadav Takes Team to Another Win

There was another moment in the game where Suryakumar Yadav's silent stare at Kohli spoke a thousand words. In the last ball of the 13th over, Suryakumar hit Dale Steyn to extra cover where Kohli fielded the ball. Since it was the end of the over, Kohli kept walking towards the crease while Suryakumar stood with a deadpan expression on his facing staring at Kohli. Both players kept looking at each other before Suryakumar walked away.

After the match, MI stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said Suryakumar will be rewarded with an India call up soon.

"Deep down inside he must be very very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India. He just keeps getting better. Again as an individual if you keep staying consistent, you will be rewarded. Nothing happens before its time," he said at the post-match presentation.

Suryakumar, the Man of the Match, said meditation has helped him stay calm in the middle and turn a finisher.

"I was looking to finish games for a long time. I used to thick how to do it. I needed to know my game completely and just go out and do it. Been doing meditation, spending time on myself, that helps me out in the middle," he said.