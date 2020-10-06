IPL 2020: We are Dropping Sitters & Those Things Hurt You, Says Virat Kohli After Loss

Marcus Stoinis top-scored for DC with 53 off 26 balls while Prithvi Shaw (42), Rishabh Pant (37) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also made substantial contributions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to their fourth defeat of the ongoing Indian Premier League season as Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis humbled them by 59 runs in Dubai.

Winning the toss, Kohli sent DC to bat and they got off to a flyer. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 68-run stand and looked to go the distance before the RCB bowlers made a splendid comeback. Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough by removing Prithvi Shaw. After Udana accounted for Dhawan, young Devdutt Padikkal pulled off an excellent catch at the boundary to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.

"I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next 8 overs and the last phase again got away from us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Marcus Stoinis, who was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made RCB pay for the mistake as he raced to his 53 in just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as DC set a target of 197 for RCB.

"Stoinis batted really well in the end, we gave him a life, he took the game away from us. It is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you," he added.

Chasing a stiff total, RCB were never in the game after losing the wickets of the in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal (4), Aaron Finch (13) and AB de Villiers (9) in the Powerplay to Delhi spinners Ashwin (1/26) and Axar Patel (2/18) and pacer Anrich Nortje (2/22).

With RCB reeling at 43 for three, Kohli was joined in the middle by Moeen Ali (11). The duo added 32-runs before Axar broke the stand by getting rid of the England all-rounder.

Kohli tried to anchor the innings but fell prey to Kagiosa Rabada, who ended the day with excellent figures of 4/24. RCB was ultimately stopped at 137 for nine.

After the match, the RCB skipper said that his team needs to be professional in crucial moments of a match. "We know we are playing good cricket. We just need to be professional in those big moments. The conversation around chasing has been to have one big partnership", he said.

With the win, Delhi reclaimed their position at the top, having lost only one game in the tournament so far.