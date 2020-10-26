IPL 2020: We believed That Things Can Turn Around, Says KL Rahul After Fifth Successive Win

With fifth win on the trot, KXIP have made it to the top half of the IPL Standings. They beat KKR by eight wickets.

What Kings XI Punjab did in Sharjah was more than just a win. Yes, KXIP after a fortnight into the IPL was at the bottom of the heap. It was against the same team, KKR that they went onto have an epic choke and it is against this team only that life has come a full circle for KL Rahul-led side. With eight wicket win over KKR, Punjab have now registered their fifth win on the trot and now they are in the top half of the IPL standings.

"We decided to play positive cricket. We believed that things can turn around. A complete team performance. Batting looking good, bowling looking good, fielding has always been good. With the bubble, you don't have your closed ones. The way he (Mandeep) played, it makes everyone emotional. When you have Anil Kumble as the coach, it's not surprising that we have two leg-spinners. Complete team effort, a lot of credit has to go to the coaches," skipper KL Rahul said in post-match presser.

He added that it was a 'hard decision' not to play Chris Gayle initially.

"It was a very hard decision not to play him (Chris). This is the hungriest I have ever seen him. He's always positive, pushing the youngsters. We have Chris in the dressing room. Just his presence means a lot to us. When we started five games ago, we knew we had to win all the games. One game at a time, keep the confidence going and keep the energy going," Rahul said.