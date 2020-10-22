IPL 2020: 'We Can Win, We Must Win, We Will Win', Says Hopeful Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings are having a difficult time in the IPL 2020, and have won only three matches from the 10 played so far. Neither their batting is clicking, nor their bowling. In fact the age of players has caught unwanted attention, for the CSK team. Apart from this, they are missing the presence of their top players like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and now, Dwayne Bravo.

The result of that is, they are at the bottom of the points table, and for the first time in the history of IPL, might not be able to make it to the playoffs.

Amidst all this, under fire Ravindra Jadeja came up with a motivational post on his Instagram account. His post read, “We can win, we must win, we will win.”

Even Dhoni wasn't happy with the performance of the team, especially the youngsters. Dhoni said he didn't see any sparks in youngsters' eyes and hence kept promoting senior cricketers. "It's fair enough, this season we weren't really there," Dhoni conceded at the post-match presentation. "Also, there were a few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark they could have given us to say ok, push the experienced guy and make some space for them."

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has asked Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to promote himself in the batting order. He also added that MSD needs to think about himself instead of others.

"Dhoni needs to stop thinking about other players. He needs to first think about himself, and come into bat higher up. You cannot just go on promoting other batsmen up the order. For CSK to win, Dhoni will have to bring himself up the order, said Sehwag on his Facebook page.