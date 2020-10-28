IPL 2020: We Can't Just Depend on Jasprit Bumrah All The Time, Says Kieron Pollard

With five wicket win over RCB, MI now go into the business end with a lot of confidence. Skipper Kieron Pollard exuded confidence and lauded the team on another win.

With five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians are now top of the group and have gained the momentum going into the business end of the tournament. After the win, Mumbai Indians' captain Kieron Pollard said they can't always depend on Jasprit Bumrah to do well. If they want success then other pacers have to step up. "We can't just depend on Bumrah. But we would want other guys to step up as it is a team game," he said.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

He lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his match winning knock. "We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come. I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy," he signed off.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On KXIP’s Mandeep Singh For His Gutsy Knock Against KKR

Earlier in the night, Jasprit Bumrah led the way with three wickets as Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 164/6 wickets despite the latter looked set for a bigger total before the start of the 'death' overs on Wednesday. Bumrah took three for 14 runs as RCB went from 131/3 to 139/6 between the 16th and 18th overs.

RCB were put in to bat after MI won the toss and were off to a strong start with openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe putting up a partnership of 71 runs in 47 balls. Padikkal then struck up useful partnerships with RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the team went into a tailspin after the latter's dismissal.

de Villiers looked like he is on his way to a big score before MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard dismissed him in the 16th over. Bumrah was then brought back for the 17th and the over ended up being a double-wicket maiden as he got Shivam Dube and the big wicket of Padikkal in the over. Boult then dismissed Chris Morris in the 18th over after which Gurkeerat Mann Singh and Washington Sundar took RCB beyond the 160-run mark