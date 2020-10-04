- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended208/5(20.0) RR 10.4
IPL 2020: We Didn't Nail Yorkers Right - David Warner Hints at Probable Reason for Loss Against MI
It was yet another loss for the Sunrisers Hyderbad in IPL 2020, and this time a big one against Mumbai Indians, by a massive 34 runs. The major cause of the loss was the bowling. They were going great guns at one stage, but in the 20th over of the innings, Krunal Pandya struck two four and two sixes, to change the complexion of the match. Also one of the reasons was the unavailability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is excellent in the death overs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
After the loss skipper David Warner acknowledged the problem and said, "The stats do tell the tale, their two most experienced bowlers, they bowled well towards the end and we couldn't target the fence. Look, I think we didn't gauge the wicket properly, during the day time it's perhaps a bit slower and when the ball gets soft - it's difficult to hit the wicket harder.
"They had runs on the board and we were left chasing at 10 RPO - we didn't string partnerships together to take the chase deeper. It wasn't easy to start off (while batting), lack of partnerships as I said, losing wickets back-to-back isn't ideal, but there were a few positives coming out of this match."
He also pointed out that the pacers missed the yorker lengths, and the batsman made the full use of the full toss deliveries. "It was the first game here, our next game on this ground will be under lights, so obviously the ball might come onto the bat a lot better. Two new guys came in today, obviously with Bhuvi injured, there are things we can work on during training. (On execution) I think I probably counted around 7 to 8 full-tosses towards the back-end, we didn't nail the yorkers right - these were our plans which we didn't execute consistently."
