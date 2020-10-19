IPL 2020: 'We Don't Want to Make it a Habit' Says a Relieved KL Rahul After Tied Super Over Victory

After Kieron Pollard helped MI score 11 for one in the second Super Over, Chris Gayle who came onto bat for the Kings started off with a six before Mayank Agarwal cracked successive fours as KXIP notched up an incredible win to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Kings XI Punjab bagged their third win of the season after they beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in a dramatic match. After the scores remained tied at the end of allotted 20 overs, the first Super Over of the match also remained even-steven. Then on the second Super Over of the match, KXIP showed nerves of steel to pip Mumbai to victory.

"We don't want to make a habit out of it. We will take the two points in the end," said a relieved skipper KL Rahul after the match.

"It doesn't always happen the way you plan so you don't really know how to stay balanced. I was just hoping we get over the line because the boys have been working really really hard. In the games that we have lost, even then we have played well and just not been able to get over the line."

Earlier, opting to bat, MI were reduced to 43 for 3 but opener de Kock scored a 43-ball 53 and shared a 58-run stand with Krunal Pandya (34) to steady the ship.

Pollard (34 not out off 12) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24 not out off 12) then provided the late flourish, adding 57 off 21 balls in the death overs as MI posted 176 for 6.

Chasing 177, Rahul blasted seven fours and three sixes in his knock to cross 500 runs this season and almost single-handedly take KXIP home.

"KL is a wonderful player and the kind of performance he's put forth as a captain so consistently is incredible," said Mayank Agarwal who played a significant part in KXIP's victory.

Rahul along with Gayle (24), took KXIP to 75 for one in nine overs after losing Mayank Agarwal (11) early in the innings.

"Mayank and I got a good start over 50 runs. When Chris and Pooran plays against spinners, I trust them to take down the spinners. Chris coming in helps, he is an experienced player and knows how to carry the team through," added the winning captain.

However, Punjab lost some crucial wickets back to back. Needing 24 off 15 balls, Hooda and Chris Jordon (13) tied the match.

In the first Super Over, KXIP managed to stop MI from getting 6 runs, thus forcing another Super Over.

Then in the second one, MI could score only 11 after Mayank Agarwal saved a certain six with a phenomenal effort and then came on to bat and win it for the Kings.

"It was close. I was close to the boundary and the thought was if I keep it inside, we will save runs. I didn't think I could get it to Arshdeep, I just wanted to save four honestly, " said Mayank Agarwal.

With this win, Punjab rise to the sixth position on the points table tied on points with Chennai Super Kings(7th), Sunrisers Hyderabad(5th) and Rajasthan Royals(8th). The only thing that separates these four teams are their run rates.