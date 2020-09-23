IPL 2020: 'We Have this Question Every Year' - Stephen Fleming Explains MS Dhoni's Batting Position

MS Dhoni's batting position and approach is once again the central point of all discussions surrounding Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni's batting position and approach is once again the central point of all discussions surrounding Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni saved himself till No. 7 in their chase of 217 against Rajasthan Royals, which they eventually lost by 16 runs in Sharjah on Tuesday. Dhoni scored 9 off 12 and then hit three sixes in the final over with the team needing 38 off 6.

Coach Stephen Fleming defended Dhoni, saying it will take some time for Dhoni to come back to his best.

"We have this question every year. He was in in the 14th over, which is pretty much optimal time, and sort of batted accordingly. He is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"So, the expectations to see him at his best is going to take some time. But you see him towards the end, he was very good. Faf du Plessis carried the form, so we weren't too far away. It wasn't the batting that was the worry to be honest."

Fleming said Dhoni has been promoting batsmen like Sam Curran and Rituraj Gaikwad so that he can use the resources 'smartly'.

"MS is a specialist towards the end of the innings, always has been. Curran was there trying to hit and keep us in the game at that point when we were falling behind. He's got good hitting power like we saw," he said.

"Rituraj... it was his first game and we wanted to get him into the game into the order. We wanted to be aggressive, we've got a long batting order and we're just trying to use our resources smartly."

Fleming said CSK didn't adjust to the situation and conditions quickly enough.

"Their (RR) hitting was very good in the 8 overs they faced. It was a good surface (to bat) and we were slow on adjusting. We did not adjust quickly. There was intent to adjust but execution was poor," he said.

"So it was dangerous time and we had to just hang in there and try. We came close to pulling back to a manageable score but that last over took us out of reach."