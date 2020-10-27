IPL 2020: We Lost The Game in The Powerplay Itself, Says Shreyas Iyer

Fans were seriously disappointed with the way DC batted as they never really looked like chasing the mammoth total down.

Delhi Capitals slumped to a huge loss---88 runs to be precise----against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 encounter at Dubai. Fans were seriously disappointed with the way DC batted as they never really looked like chasing the mammoth total down. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has conceded that this was a big loss and the team wants to turn things around as soon as possible.

"Definitely a big loss for us but you can't really bog down from this point of time. We still have two games left but one win is really important, that's what we are waiting for since the last three games. Back-to-back losses is definitely going to put us under the pump. The boys are really strong, really motivated and this loss is definitely going to motivate us," Iyer said.

He also said that they lost the game a lot earlier and it was a mere formality before SRH sealed the deal.

"We lost the game in the powerplay itself. Getting 70 runs in the first six overs was really commendable and the way they went after our bowlers was amazing. We need to have that strong and positive mindset. These losses are not going to put us down," signed off Iyer.

Earlier in the day SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played a starring role to help their team to a mammoth 219/2 wickets -- their highest of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) -- in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium on Turesday.

The pair shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put to bat by DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

The total is SRH's highest this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless. Rabada conceded just seven runs in the 20th over, but had a forgettable outing otherwise as he conceded a whopping 54 runs in his four overs.