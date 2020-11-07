- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: We Plan Out Batsmen Using Brain and Skills, Says Jason Holder
After their win over RCB, SRH all-rounder Jason Holder has given a rationale behind their execution of plans.
- IANS
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, who have restricted their opposition to below 150 in their last five matches, are the driving force behind the franchise's success.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
SRH have conceded 131, 149, 120, 131 and 126 runs in the last five matches and on the back of some good bowling have powered their way into Qualifier 2 where they will play Delhi Capitals on Sunday night.
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who was SRH's most successful bowler on Friday night with three wickets for 25, said that their success is because of the planning and execution despite the team lacking the express pace that the other two teams in the qualifiers, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, possess.
IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder and Bowlers Knock RCB Out of Tournament
Holder, addressing the media after the match, said, "For me it is all about execution. Once we have solid plans, more or less you got to execute your plans. We have had lots of discussions at length, about what to do with certain players and in the heat of battle, it is all about executing. We have done a tremendous job, with every bowler putting his hand up. We have used our skills and brains," said Holder.
IPL 2020: Modest 'Banker' Kane Williamson Credits Everyone Except Himself After Match-Winning Knock
The West Indies skipper had earlier said that the SRH bowlers have skills.
