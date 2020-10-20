- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
CHE
RAJ126/3(20.0) RR 6.25
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: We Spoke About Beating the Best Before Last Couple of Games, Says KL Rahul
KXIP have now beaten the top three teams in the competition and revived their season after a bad start. Looking back Rahul said they were determined going into the last two games to win.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
It took a blistering half century from Nicholas Pooran to steal the show on a day when Shikhar Dhawan scored a second consecutive century, the first player to do so in the IPL, as Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets.
It could have gone horribly wrong and skipper KL Rahul acknowledged that after the match.
“When you play with 6 batters and one all-rounder. One of the top four had to do the job,” Rahul said.
“Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table.”
Rahul also praised his fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh who helped pull things back in the death overs even as Dhawan was firing on all cylinders. While Arshdeep went wicketless, Shami picked one.
“Shami was coming in after some confidence from the last game. Arshdeep bowled two overs in the powerplay and one over at the death. And he nailed 6 yorkers.”
KXIP have now beaten the top three teams in the competition and revived their season after a bad start. Looking back Rahul said they were determined going into the last two games to win.
“The talk before the last couple of games was to beat two teams were at the top of the points table. I couldn't sleep after the last game. We could have finished it before and not allowed it to go into the super over. The game reminds us to stay humble. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time.”
