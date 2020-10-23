IPL 2020: 'We Wanted to Bowl CSK Out Under 100' - Stand-in MI Captain Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard stepped in as Mumbai Indians captain in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, and his team gave him a convincing 10-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

Jasprit Bumrah is Back With a Bang After a Slow Start

MI kept CSK to 114 for 9 before making light work of the modest chase. Pollard said he wanted to get the team out for less than 100, but was glad with the result.

"Captaincy is part and parcel of the job, you don't have to be the leader to be a leader. Have played enough T20 cricket to know a thing or two. Was a matter of me stepping in and trying to do the best for the team. Came off tonight," he said at the post-match presentatuion.

"Just a matter of making right decisions, not giving them freebies. Wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam Curran batted well. Two-three wickets early on puts you into the game. But to get four-five is fantastic. The openers finishing the job is also fantastic."

MI are now in the top of the table but Pollard said they weren't thinking about finishing in the top two.

"We're not speaking about it," he said. "It's about putting yourself into positions to get two points and then think about that. It's about improving as we go on and the rest will take care of itself. Always room for improvement like myself making mistakes on the field. Things like lower-order batsmen getting off strike when main batsman is batting. That Super Over loss was disappointing but it's about bouncing back."

The architect of MI's victory was Trent Boult, who had figures of 4 for 18.

"New franchise, it's been enjoyable," he said on receiving the Man of the Match award. "Any cricket in this global situation is exciting. To get out there, been fun. Natural stuff, pitch the ball up and get it moving. Credit to Boom (Bumrah) and the other guys, to come and bowl as a unit. Lucky to get the first over. If it's going to swing it's going to be in the first few balls. Wickets in my opinion are getting slower and drier. It comes down to accuracy."