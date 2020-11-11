IPL 2020: 'We'll See to It That We Lift the Trophy Next Year' - Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said he was proud of his team for reaching the final for the first time in the franchise's history despite eventually losing it to Mumbai Indians. Delhi posted 156 for 7 in the final in Dubai on Tuesday and ended up losing by five wickets.

Iyer said the IPL is the toughest tournament to play and said he was overwhelmed at the end of a rollercoaster season.

"IPL always amazes you. It's the toughest league to play. I feel overwhelmed to be a part of such an amazing league. Reaching the final is a great achievement, it's not a small thing," he said at the post-match presentation.

"It's been a journey and an emotional one being up and down. It was a great achievement, but winning the IPL is one step ahead. That's what we were looking forward to this year, but we'll come back stronger next year and see to it that we lift the trophy next year."

Iyer was also high in praise of coach Ricky Ponting, who he called the 'best to work with'.

"I've mentioned it heaps of times. He's probably the best guy I've worked with. The amount of freedom he has given each and every playeris amazing. I respect him a lot as a coach and the way he has been conducting team meetings, has been amazing."

Ponting was equally effusive in praise of his young captain, saying he was brilliant as a player and captain.

"Credit where due, they're the best team in teh tournament," he said. "As a coach it can be frustrating when you dont have control over things on the field. MI thoroughly deserve their win, they've beaten us 4 out of 4.

"Iyer is brilliant young player, captain and person. There's no doubt the experience he has gained with the Indian team has also helped him. He has grown in stature over the 12 months.

"We probably had too much preparation to be honest, had 3 weeks before our first game. IPL is a hard tournament, it has been a challenging tour. I must admit when I was leaving Australia I was skeptical whether the tournament would go on till the end but it has been done really well."