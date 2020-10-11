IPL 2020: We're Doing Everything Right, but There Are Areas to Improve on - Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said they did 'everything right' in their win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday, which took them to the top of the table, but stressed there were areas to improve on.

MI restricted DC to 162 for 4 before getting there with two balls and five wickets to spare.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on," said Rohit at the post match presentation.

"We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament."

Rohit hailed MI's batsmen getting the job done in partnerships.

"Given the conditions, we need to come out and play good cricket, and keep a calm head while chasing. It's important to have partnerships and we did that today, which got us over the line."

Quinton de Kock, the Man of the Match for his 53 off 36 at the top of the order said his only aim was to keep it simple.

"I enjoyed the win at the end of the day. I just kept it simple," he said. "I've been batting well in the nets, and it was just a matter of doing well in the game. I knew eventually I would get a score, just had to capitalize on the opportunity. I don't think it's getting any cooler, compared to South Africa. We are getting used to the weather, but it does get quite difficult in this heat and humidity."