IPL 2020: We're Waiting for Cricket Gods to Work Things Out for KKR - Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell said it was a good feeling to be back in the middle as he made his IPL 2020 return during their match against Rajasthan Royals. Russell, who had missed the previous few games due to a hamstring tear, said it was tough to do rehab everyday but he was glad to be playing again. "It's a good feeling to be back on the field. It's been a tough two weeks doing rehab. But, I'm happy that I'm back. It's a grade two hamstring tear which usually takes 8 weeks to heal. The scan was very ugly. With KKR physio and doctors around me, it helped," Russell said after the match. IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

However, it was worth noting that Russell didn't bowl at all during the match. The Jamaican was clearly not yet fully fit and explained why the call was taken to not bowl him. "When it (hamstring) is feeling good, that's when it's healing. We have a good bowling (attack), so I can chip in with the yorkers at the death, but for now I'm going to take one game at a time."

His frustrating tournament with the bat continued, as he scored a quickfire 25 runs off 11 balls but holed out just as he was looking like he found some form.

"As soon as I sweat and my blood's getting hot, I'm getting out. We were waiting for the cricket gods to work things out for us."

RR captain Steve Smith, meanwhile, said losing wickets so early didn't help their cause and also picked out compatriot Pat Cummins for individual praise.

"We thought 180 was par. But losing four in the first four didn't help. He (Cummins) bowled nice lengths and made us play big shots. Unfortunately we are at the wrong end of the result."

He added that their inconsistent form during the middle phase of the tournament ended up costing them towards the end. RR will finish the league stage in last position.

"We started well with two wins, we won two before this one but we were inconsistent in the middle we didn't take enough responsibility. Couple of positives for us, Jofra (Archer) has played exceptionally well for us.

"(Rahul) Tewatia pulled a few out of the hat for us, bowled exceptionally well through the tournament as well. You need to win those you should win."