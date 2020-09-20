IPL 2020: U-19 Sensation Ravi Bishnoi & Sheldon Cottrell Make Debut for KXIP

Kings XI Punjab handed debut match to West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell in the second match of IPL 2020, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The lanky bowler, who was bagged by the Punjab franchise for a whopping 8.5 cr in the auctions, were desperate for a bowler of his repute, who can pick up wickets at any stage of the game.

Kings XI Punjab handed debut match to West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell in the second match of IPL 2020, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The lanky bowler, who was bagged by the Punjab franchise for a whopping 8.5 cr in the auctions, were desperate for a bowler of his repute, who can pick up wickets at any stage of the game.

One of the promising pacers from the Caribbean, the 31-year-old Cottrell has played two Tests, 35 ODIs and 27 T20Is. His T20 economy is a very good 7.46, and he will enjoy bowling his variations on slow pitches in UAE. The salute man could become even more popular if he has a good IPL.

Another player to mark a debut in the same match for KXIP is young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who made a mark in the U-19 World Cup this year. He bagged a massive 2cr in the auctions. A good performance from him in the IPL could definitely take him to the Indian team.

Apart from that, Chris Gayle, who was on the verge of an IPL record, couldn't make it to the team's playing XI. The hard-hitting West Indian batsman who has scored 4,484 runs in 125 matches, needs just 16 runs to surpass the 4500-run mark in IPL. If the Universe Boss scores 16 runs, then he will become the only second second foreign player after David Warner to do so.

Overall, the veteran batsman will be sixth player to cross 4,500 IPL runs, after Virat Kohli (5,412 runs in 177 games), Suresh Raina (5,368 runs in 193 games), Rohit Sharma (4,898 in 188 games), David Warner (4,706 in 126 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (4,5679 runs in 159 games).

Meanwhile, KXIP captain and team India mainstay KL Rahul is 23 runs away from surpassing the 2000-run mark in IPL. If he manages to do so on Sunday, he will become only the 20th Indian to break the 2000 run barrier in the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of the encounter, Rahul hoped KXIP will play good brand of cricket which will help them in the tournament. “The team has been fantastic, we’ve been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one,” Rahul said.