IPL 2020: 'What Difference Does 190 or 200 Really Make?' - MS Dhoni on 200 IPL Games Milestone

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first cricketer to play in 200 IPL matches when Chennai Super Kings took on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 19), but the CSK captain said he was unaware of the milestone.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first cricketer to play in 200 IPL matches when Chennai Super Kings took on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 19), but the CSK captain said he was unaware of the milestone.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Calling it as 'just a number', Dhoni said he was fortunate to have a long career without many injuries.

"You spoke about it and that's how I got to know I've played 200 games," Dhoni told commentator Danny Morrison at the toss. "It feels good but at the same time it's just a number. What difference does 190 or a 200 really make?

"I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries. I did miss a few games of IPL but thanks to god injuries were not a major concern in my career."

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Dhoni has played for and led CSK right from the inaugural edition in 2008, barring two years when the team was suspended and he played for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Dhoni has led CSK to the playoffs in all 10 seasons so far, winning the trophy thrice. He has 4568 runs from the 199 matches so far.

Feel fortunate to have played for such a long time without many injuries - @msdhoni on playing his 200th IPL game.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/a9OIcXlocQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Opting to bat first on winning the toss, Dhoni spoke about the injury to Dwayne Bravo, revealing the all-rounder will miss a few games. Dhoni added that injuries have been an issue for many teams in IPL 2020 as players had not played much cricket leading to the tournament.

"He (Bravo) won't be available for the next few games," he said. "I think injuries are bit of a concern not only for us not only our concern but for quite a few other franchises as well, one of the reason being because the players have not played competitive cricket for a long duration.

"Irrespective of how much training you do, once you come on the field and start pushing yourself at 100%, the chance of injuries come in. Players have to be careful, but at a competition like this you have to be at your best."

CSK made a couple of chances to their line up, bringing in Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla for Bravo and Karn Sharma.

"We have a couple of changes - in place of Bravo we have got Josh Hazlewood and in place of Karn we have got Chawla."