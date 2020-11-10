IPL 2020: What Will Winning the Final Mean For Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai later today.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai later today. DC has had a mixed bag of a tournament so far. They were brilliant for two-thirds of the competition winning 7 of their first 10 matches but then lost their way and lost 4 in a row leaving it to their last group-stage match to make the playoffs. They were thrashed by MI in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai but were impressive against SRH in the Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi.

We look at some numbers which define what a win in the final would mean for DC.

1: DC would be playing their 1st IPL Final - they were the only team (amongst the 8 who participated in IPL 2020) to have never made it (previously) to an IPL Final.

7: DC could be the 7th team to lift the IPL trophy if they win on Tuesday, the 10th of November. MI (4 times), CSK (3 times), KKR (2 times) and SRH, Deccan Chargers and RR - once each - have been the previous 6 winners.

5: The Number of Times DC has Made the Playoff Stage in the IPL

Delhi Capitals had a great start to their IPL campaign and made it to the semi-finals in 2008 and 2009. But their form fell thereafter and they did not qualify for the playoffs till 2012. It was again a struggle from 2013-2018 - DC did not get past the group stage for six successive years. However, they have made it to the playoffs in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020.

25%: DC's Win Percentage in Knockouts/Playoff Matches in the IPL

DC has won just 2 of the 8 matches it has played in knockouts/playoffs in the IPL.

87: DC's Team Total (Worst Performance) in a Playoff Match

DC was cleaned up for 87 (in reply to Royals' 192 for 9) in the first semi-final of the inaugural IPL in 2008 in Mumbai.

78: The Highest Individual Score by DC in a Playoff Match

Shikhar Dahwan recorded 78 off 50 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 Match in Abu Dhabi in IPL 2020.

0-1: The Scoreline in Playoffs Between DC and MI

DC and MI have played each other just once in an IPL knockout/playoff match - in the Qualifier 1 match in Dubai in IPL 2020. MI thrashed DC by 57 runs.

2: Number of IPL Titles for R Ashwin

R Ashwin was part of the victorious CSK team in 2010 and 2011.

1: Number of IPL Titles for Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel

Shikhar Dhawan was part of the SRH team who won the IPL Title in 2016. Axar Patel was part of the victorious MI squad in 2013 though he did not get to play even one game!

288.88: Highest Strike Rate in an Innings for DC against MI in the IPL

Rishabh Pant blasted an unbeaten 78 off just 27 deliveries (including 7 fours and 7 sixes) against MI in Mumbai in 2019. DC hammered 101 runs in the last 7 overs and powered to 213 for 6 - their highest total against MI in the IPL.