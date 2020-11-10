IPL 2020: What Will Winning the Final Mean For Mumbai Indians

MI has been the best team of the tournament - they topped the group stage and have the best all-round and balanced team in the competition. Apart from Rohit Sharma, all their top guns and big names have fired in the competition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai later today. MI has been the best team of the tournament - they topped the group stage and have the best all-round and balanced team in the competition. Apart from Rohit Sharma, all their top guns and big names have fired in the competition.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

We look at some numbers which define what a win in the final would mean for MI.

6: MI would be playing their 6th IPL Final - the second-most after CSK who have been in 8.

4: MI have won the IPL on 4 occasions - the maximum for any team. They lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. MI will have to break the trend and pattern if they are to lift the trophy in 2020!

80%: MI Success Percentage in the final

MI has won 4 of the 5 IPL Finals it has previously been part of. The only final they lost was in 2010 to CSK.

1-0: The Scoreline in Playoffs Between MI and DC

MI and DC have played each other just once in an IPL knockout/playoff match - in the Qualifier 1 match in Dubai in this edition. Fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan alongwith cameos from Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya helped MI post a massive 200 for 5. Jasprit Bumrah (4-14 in 4 overs) and Trent Boult (2-9 in 2 overs) then wreaked havoc and reduced DC to 20 for 4 before the end of 4 overs. They were never in the chase and were restricted to 143 for 8 handing MI a comprehensive 57-run victory

64.71%: MI Win Percentage in IPL Playoff/Knockout Matches

MI has won 11 of the 17 IPL playoff/knockout matches it has played. Their win percentage is the best (even better than CSK) in such matches!

4: The Number of Times the IPL Winner Beat the Losing Finalist in the Last Two Editions

CSK beat SRH 4 times in IPL 2018 while MI beat CSK 4 times in IPL 2019. MI has already beaten DC three times in IPL 2020. Will they follow the trend of the previous two seasons?

6/9: The Team Winning Qualifier 1 has Won the Title 6 Out of 9 Times since the Playoff Method was introduced from 2011. Another trend which suggests Advantage Mumbai Indians!

5: The Number of Times Rohit Sharma has Won the IPL title

Rohit Sharma has won the IPL on 5 occasions - the maximum for any player in the history of the coveted league. He was part of the victorious team in 2009 (Deccan Chargers), 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 (Mumbai Indians).

4: The Number of Times Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah have Won the IPL title

Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah were part of the MI team which lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

3: The Number of Times Hardik Pandya has Won the IPL title

Hardik Pandya was part of the MI team which lifted the trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

1: The Number of Times Trent Boult has won the IPL title

Trent Boult played one match for SRH in 2016!