ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

37/2 (3.5)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

WATCH: When Yuvraj Singh Trained IPL-bound Players in Personal Gym

While there was a long gap in training for the Indian cricketers due to the Covid-19, former star batsman Yuvraj Singh made sure that the players don't suffer due to it. He helped them regain the fitness by making them train at his personal gym, that helped them getting ready for IPL 2020. The likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh sweated it out with Yuvraj, who held camps on behalf of PCA.

Yuvraj Singh

Also the players stayed at his home for two months and the veteran cricketer served them home-cooked food as well. Abhishek talked about the whole experience and thanked Yuvraj for his hospitality. "Yuvi paaji has been extraordinary as a mentor. Seeing how he conducts himself, I can easily say he is a superb human being too. He treated us like younger brothers and made us feel at home during the pandemic. Our parents were a bit worried by the surge in cases. But Yuvi paaji came to our rescue as we could stay at his place.

Also the players stayed at his home for two months and the veteran cricketer served them home-cooked food as well. Abhishek talked about the whole experience and thanked Yuvraj for his hospitality. “Yuvi paaji has been extraordinary as a mentor. Seeing how he conducts himself, I can easily say he is a superb human being too. He treated us like younger brothers and made us feel at home during the pandemic. Our parents were a bit worried by the surge in cases. But Yuvi paaji came to our rescue as we could stay at his place.

“He not only worked on our skills and mental strength but also played with us during practice matches. He asked us to play according to different match situations. And when we could not deliver, he showed how to do it. I am going to be in touch with him from the UAE,” Sharma was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Whereas Anmolpreet, who might be seen playing for Mumbai Indians, said, “I am looking forward to playing more games this season. And this time, I am raring to go out there and just express myself. I want to make Yuvi paaji proud.

“I was lacking in the confidence department a bit after the season ended. He just told me to forget everything and play my natural aggressive game. He also worked on a lot of technical things,” he said.

