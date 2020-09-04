WATCH: When Yuvraj Singh Trained IPL-bound Players in Personal Gym
While there was a long gap in training for the Indian cricketers due to the Covid-19, former star batsman Yuvraj Singh made sure that the players don't suffer due to it. He helped them regain the fitness by making them train at his personal gym, that helped them getting ready for IPL 2020. The likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh sweated it out with Yuvraj, who held camps on behalf of PCA.
