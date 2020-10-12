IPL 2020: Where is Kamran Khan, the 2009 IPL Star Who Could Bowl 140 Kmph Deliveries?

Kamran Khan is among the long list of promising players who took the cricket world by storm on their arrival

Kamran Khan was among the long list of promising players who took the cricket world by storm on their arrival but faded into the pages of history too soon.

Left-arm pacer Kamran Khan shot to fame when he claimed some big wickets playing for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2010.

19-year-old Khan was first discovered in 2009 when Rajasthan Royals coaching director Darren Berry arrived in Mumbai in search of new talent. Berry saw Kamran bowling in a T20 tournament. He was so impressed with Kamran that he included him in the Rajasthan team. In those days Kamran's father used to cut wood in the forest. Kamran had no experience of first-class cricket. Originally, he was a tennis ball cricketer.

Australia's great leg-spinner Shane Warne, who was the captain of Rajasthan Royals, was very impressed with the young man. He claimed that Kamran bowls at a speed of 140 kmph.

In 2009, the IPL was held in South Africa. During the Rajasthan Royals warm-up match, Kamran blew an off stump by throwing a yorker ball to batsman Justin Ontong. Warne claimed in the media that Kamran will create panic with his speed and sharp bowling.

He also said that Kamran can prove to be a big star of Team India in the coming days. He got 8 wickets in 9 matches of the 2009 IPL.

In the IPL 2010, Khan surprised many big batsmen with his speed. Kamran bowled out batsmen like Brayden McCallum and Chris Gayle in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. In this match, he took two wickets for just 13 runs.

Kamran disappeared after playing 2 matches in the 2011 IPL.

He also played two first-class matches and 11 T20 matches for Uttar Pradesh but from there he was not given any further opportunity.

Kamran Khan now does farming to raise his family. Along with this, he is also seen playing in local tournaments. Kamran Khan disappeared from cricket at the age of just 23.