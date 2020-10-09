IPL 2020: Where is Paul Valthaty, The Guy Who Scored 120 off 63 Balls Against CSK in IPL

Paul Chandrashekar Valthaty is one of the numerous cricketers who once were the talk of the town, but gradually faded away from the sporting world. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given a platform to countless such players, but only few survive the test of time.

Paul Valthaty shot to fame when playing for Kings XI Punjab. He smashed a match-winning century against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in 2011. His 63-ball 120 knock was cheered by millions of cricket fans. He went on to score a total of 463 runs at a strike rate of 137 in the tournament. It looked like India had found another great star. But it was just not meant to be.

Injury plagued the Mumbai-based cricketer throughout his career and that impacted his performance and consistency even when he did get a chance to showcase his skills.

“My life has been affected by injuries. Whenever I was set for big things, I got injured and it hampered my progress,” Valthaty was quoted.

Valthaty made his first-class debut in 2011-12. He played for Himachal Pradesh but he missed many chances, owing to injury. He even failed to replicate his success in the IPL. In 2012, he managed to score a meagre 30 runs in 6 matches. He was then dropped from the KXIP team. In the following season in 2013, he got only one opportunity to bat, in which he made 6 runs. In IPL 2014, he remained unsold and that was it for the guy on the big stage.

Valthaty now works as an Air India employee, where he got the job under sports quota. He represents Air India in domestic tournaments. He also coaches young cricketers at Home-ground Cricket Academy in Mumbai.

Though it may seem like a sad story to many cricket fans, Valthaty is content with his achievements.

“Personally, I find it amusing when people look at my career with pity. To be fair, there are many others who would want to live what I have lived, those heady moments of success. After all, how many have managed to hit a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings and rack up so many runs in a season?” reflected Valthaty.

In 2013, Valthaty got married to his long-time girlfriend Caroll. They have a daughter, Aradhna.