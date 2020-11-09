IPL 2020: Who is the 'Smarter Pandya' Between Hardik & Krunal; Keiron Pollard Has Answer

IPL 2020: “As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field transcends onto the cricket field,” Pollard said.

We now know who is smarter of the two Pandya brothers, thanks to Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is having a great time on and off the field during the ongoing edition of the IPL 2020. In a video posted by the MI on Twitter, Pollard talked about his equation with fellow teammates Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

“The way that they are, they are likeable people. You will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident, he is always happy, he is there, he is hardy. And then Krunal, as I always say, there’s Hardik Pandya and then there’s the smarter Pandya. So that’s how we sort of click,” said Pollard in the video.

“They are more open and loud, bashy per se. But they are not like that just off the field. When they go onto the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially! He goes out, he backs himself, he is confident. These are some of the things that we share in common,” said Pollard.

Pollard added that their relationship off the field has transcended onto the cricket field. The trio shares some of the same sorts of sentiments. Pollard said they share a great understanding and have serious talks about the game as well when it is needed. “When it’s off the field, it’s all fun, it’s all games. But when it’s time for business and serious talks as well, we have that. So that sort of mutual respect and that common understanding, I think, goes a long way and we have clicked from the time that they have got here, and ever since,” explained the Trinidadian cricketer.

Pollard, the Pandya brothers and the rest of the MI ‘paltan’ are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals in the final of the IPL 2020 on Tuesday.