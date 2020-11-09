IPL 2020: Who is the 'Smarter Pandya' Between Hardik & Krunal; Keiron Pollard Has Answer
IPL 2020: “As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field transcends onto the cricket field,” Pollard said.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
We now know who is smarter of the two Pandya brothers, thanks to Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is having a great time on and off the field during the ongoing edition of the IPL 2020. In a video posted by the MI on Twitter, Pollard talked about his equation with fellow teammates Hardik and Krunal Pandya.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
“The way that they are, they are likeable people. You will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident, he is always happy, he is there, he is hardy. And then Krunal, as I always say, there’s Hardik Pandya and then there’s the smarter Pandya. So that’s how we sort of click,” said Pollard in the video.
Check out the clip here:
What's Polly's equation with the #PandyaBrothers?
Hear it from him 😋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55 @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/WMqrEYJ44D
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 8, 2020
“They are more open and loud, bashy per se. But they are not like that just off the field. When they go onto the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially! He goes out, he backs himself, he is confident. These are some of the things that we share in common,” said Pollard.
IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP
Pollard added that their relationship off the field has transcended onto the cricket field. The trio shares some of the same sorts of sentiments. Pollard said they share a great understanding and have serious talks about the game as well when it is needed. “When it’s off the field, it’s all fun, it’s all games. But when it’s time for business and serious talks as well, we have that. So that sort of mutual respect and that common understanding, I think, goes a long way and we have clicked from the time that they have got here, and ever since,” explained the Trinidadian cricketer.
Also Read: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Delhi vs Hyderabad clash
Pollard, the Pandya brothers and the rest of the MI ‘paltan’ are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals in the final of the IPL 2020 on Tuesday.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 208 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Eliminator06 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches