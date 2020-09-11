IPL 2020: Who Should Bat at Number 3 for Chennai Super Kings in Suresh Raina's Absence? Scott Styris Has His Say

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes Chennai Super Kings will find it hard to replace everything that Suresh Raina brings to the team.
Styris believes that Raina's value isn't just as a batsman but as a fielder and occasional bowler as well and therefore coping without him would be a 'big task'.
"Yeah, tough one, isn’t it, a player of that class, a player who has been so good for so long. To suddenly finds those runs, even in the field and the odd over as well with the ball, is going to be a big task," Styris said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"I know that the CSK squad is deep, they’ve got a lot of options at the top, but I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on to find that No. 3, it’s just probably the most challenging time that I can look for anyway for CSK.
"And in particular, the leadership of this group – I think with Dhoni and Stephen Fleming – it’s up to them now to bring the group together, now that they have lost Raina and Harbhajan."
Styris also said that while they have a plethora of options who could slot into the number 3 slot, his pick would be India batsman Ambati Rayudu.
"Couple of options they could go with, the two overseas players at the top and bring in the youngster Gaekwad as well or they may decide to have a pitch-hitter.
"I know that Simon Doull, my fellow New Zealander is guesstimated that Mitchell Santner could go to the top. May be even someone like Jadeja too, who we have seen in Indian colours, has been so good, so they need to find that No. 3.
"Personally, I’d put Rayudu in there to take that spot."
The IPL 2020 starts on September 19, with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians.
