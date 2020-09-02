IPL 2020: 'Will Be Lying If I Say We're Not Nervous', Says KXIP Captain KL Rahul
New Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul is unsure if the burden of captaincy would take a toll on his batting, as he feels previous form would count for little, and that all cricketers would be 'slightly' nervous when the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts this month in the UAE.
