Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

26/5 (6.1)

Amdocs CC need 140 runs in 23 balls at 36.52 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020 Will Be Played Between September 19 and November 8, Confirms Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be played between September 19 and November 8.

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
IPL 2020 Will Be Played Between September 19 and November 8, Confirms Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be played between September 19 and November 8.

The communication for the same has been sent to the eight franchises.

"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,"  Patel told IANS.

The Caribbean Premier League is slated to end on September 10, while England and Australia players will be engaging in a series in the UK till September 15. The narrow gap could become an issue, but Patel said they will be discussed in the Governing Council meeting that is to be held next week.

"Shouldn't be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week," he said.

ALSO READ: Cancelling IPL 2020 Would Have Resulted in Rs 4000 Crore Loss for BCCI: Report

The official announcement might happen only after the Indian Premier League's Governing Council meeting, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has joined the franchises in making logistical plans.

Apart from the IPL teams, logistics and operations teams from the BCCI will also be heading to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to see to it that preparations are on in full swing and there is no execution woes. If the UAE airlines don't start operations then all will fall back on chartered planes.

The ICC on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup cannot be held in Australia in October-November as the time isn't conducive to host so many teams in the country as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet. This has opened the door for the BCCI to host the IPL in that window.

(With IANS inputs)

bcciBrijesh PatelIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more