IPL 2020 Will Be Played Between September 19 and November 8, Confirms Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be played between September 19 and November 8.
The communication for the same has been sent to the eight franchises.
"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told IANS.
The Caribbean Premier League is slated to end on September 10, while England and Australia players will be engaging in a series in the UK till September 15. The narrow gap could become an issue, but Patel said they will be discussed in the Governing Council meeting that is to be held next week.
"Shouldn't be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week," he said.
The official announcement might happen only after the Indian Premier League's Governing Council meeting, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has joined the franchises in making logistical plans.
Apart from the IPL teams, logistics and operations teams from the BCCI will also be heading to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to see to it that preparations are on in full swing and there is no execution woes. If the UAE airlines don't start operations then all will fall back on chartered planes.
The ICC on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup cannot be held in Australia in October-November as the time isn't conducive to host so many teams in the country as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet. This has opened the door for the BCCI to host the IPL in that window.
(With IANS inputs)
