IPL 2020: With 33 Sixes, RR vs CSK Encounter Matches Highest Record for an IPL Match

Sanju Samson hit 74 runs off 32 balls and Smith made 69 off 47 balls as Rajasthan Royals edged past the Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a high-scoring contest in Sharjah.

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings witnessed raining of sixes. In the clash that took place on Tuesday, a total of 33 sixes were hit.

Out of the 33 sixes, nine were smashed by Sanju Samson, seven by Faf du Plessis, three by MS Dhoni, two by Sam Curran and four each by Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Shane Watson.

This was not the first time that such a huge number of sixes had rained in a match. In 2018, in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, 33 sixes were smashed. In the same season, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in a fixture hit a total of 31 sixes.

In the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders smashed a total of 31 sixes. In 2017, a match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions had witnessed 31 sixes as well.

Playing first, Rajasthan Royals scored 216 runs. Samson and Smith played superb innings from RR side. Samson hit 74 runs off 32 balls and Smith made 69 off 47 balls. Archer, contributing with the bat, scored 27 off eight balls.

Chasing the total, Chennai Super Kings put up 200 on the scoreboard, losing by 16 runs to Rajasthan Royals. From CSK, du Plessis made 72 runs off 37 deliveries, Watson 33 off 21 and Dhoni 29 off 17.

Before this game, Dhoni-led CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets with four balls remaining. On the other hand, it was the first game of the season for Smith-led Rajasthan Royals.

The fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings was played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The Rajasthan-based franchise became the first team of the IPL 2020 to cross 200-mark in scoring runs.

Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in their next match on September 27, while Chennai Super Kings will be seen in action against Delhi Capitals on September 25.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is taking place in the UAE at three venues, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.