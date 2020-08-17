Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: With Patanjali in Fray, Baba Ramdev Has a Condition for IPL Title Sponsorship

While there were talks of Patanjali being in the race for IPL's title sponsorship, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has made it clear, that it will only happen when there are no other companies that step in.

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
“It is too early to talk about it as Patanjali will only come to the forefront (for IPL title sponsorship) if other Indian corporate houses don’t make any bid for the IPL title sponsorship,” Ramdev was quoted as saying at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, reported by the Hindustan Times.

“Patanjali will only make bid when no other Indian company comes out or is in the fray for IPL title sponsorship deal. There are many Indian firms, corporates and companies that have been investing, sponsoring and associated with international cricket and IPL.

“People do not want Chinese products or firms to be associated with cricket and other sports, which clearly indicates Indians being vocal for local,” he stated.

“After Doklam, India-China relations have soured and Indians have realised the nefarious designs of China, so it is imperative we opt for localised indigenous products only,” Ramdev added.

The BCCI had sent out Expression of Interest for the title sponsorship of the IPL, after VIVO contract was terminated. Other names that had cropped up for the sponsorship were Amazon, Byju's, MyDream 11.

The IPl was to start on March 29, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led to its indefinite postponment. Now the IPL will take place in UAE, from September 19.

