While there were talks of Patanjali being in the race for IPL's title sponsorship, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has made it clear, that it will only happen when there are no other companies that step in.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians to Open IPL 2020 on September 19, Confirms Rohit Sharma
“It is too early to talk about it as Patanjali will only come to the forefront (for IPL title sponsorship) if other Indian corporate houses don’t make any bid for the IPL title sponsorship,” Ramdev was quoted as saying at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, reported by the Hindustan Times.
“Patanjali will only make bid when no other Indian company comes out or is in the fray for IPL title sponsorship deal. There are many Indian firms, corporates and companies that have been investing, sponsoring and associated with international cricket and IPL.
“People do not want Chinese products or firms to be associated with cricket and other sports, which clearly indicates Indians being vocal for local,” he stated.
“After Doklam, India-China relations have soured and Indians have realised the nefarious designs of China, so it is imperative we opt for localised indigenous products only,” Ramdev added.
The BCCI had sent out Expression of Interest for the title sponsorship of the IPL, after VIVO contract was terminated. Other names that had cropped up for the sponsorship were Amazon, Byju's, MyDream 11.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Most Catches in the Indian Premier League - In Pictures
The IPl was to start on March 29, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led to its indefinite postponment. Now the IPL will take place in UAE, from September 19.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: With Patanjali in Fray, Baba Ramdev Has a Condition for IPL Title Sponsorship
While there were talks of Patanjali being in the race for IPL's title sponsorship, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has made it clear, that it will only happen when there are no other companies that step in.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings