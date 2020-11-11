IPL 2020: 'Without Question Rohit Sharma Should be the Indian T20 Captain'

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title on Tuesday, after an emphatic victory over Delhi Capitals. Once again he proved his credentials as a skipper and brought home another trophy. With this, there are many believers now who think that Rohit should lead India in T20Is as well, instead of Virat Kohli.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan Rohit as a “fantastic man-manager” and also said that the latter “knows how to win T20 games”.

“Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain.. fantastic man-manager & leader.. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it’s works for all other teams around the world..#IPL2020,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi batted first and scored 156 in their 20 overs. While Shreyas Iyer scored 65, Rishabh Pant chipped in with a solid 56. But with the help of Rohit's 68, Mumbai chased down the target in 19th over. Trent Boult was the star for Mumbai with the ball, as he returned with figures of 3-30 in his four overs. In fact he removed the dangerman Marcus Stoinis on the first ball of the over.