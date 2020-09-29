IPL 2020: 'World’s Greatest Cricket League,' Says Jay Shah Post RCB vs MI Super-Over

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to twitter to appreciate the sporting spirt of the Indian Premier League after the recent breath-taking match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also mentioned about the amazing knock by the youngster Ishan Kishan

It’s been just a day after the world witnessed the highest tied score record in an IPL contest and people can’t stop talking about it. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has also reacted to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) thriller clash.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Jay Shah took to social media to underline that the Indian Premier League (IPL) format of the tournament has emerged as the ultimate cricket contest in the world. He also made a special mention for Ishan Kishan, who is a rising youngster to the occasion.

Articulating his share of plaudits for the unpredictable yet impressive RCB vs MI game, Jay Shah tweeted, "Another day, another youngster rising to the occasion @ishankishan51 and another Super Over. World's best Cricket league is giving us some breath-taking performances day in and day out."

“Didn’t we all miss this?@IPL @BCCI #RCBvsMI,” he further asked.

Another day, another youngster rising to the occasion @ishankishan51 and another Super Over. World's best Cricket league #Dream11IPL is giving us some breathtaking performances day in and day out. Didn’t we all miss this?@IPL @BCCI @mipaltan @RCBTweets #RCBvsMI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 28, 2020

With 10 matches down in the ongoing league, two have already gone to the Super Over for fate. RCB pacer Navdeep Saini, in addition to 43 off 4 overs without any wicket, master stroked the deciding Super Over. He bowled away when Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard could only take seven.

Also Read: Backed My Strength in Super Over Against Mumbai Indians, Says Navdeep Saini

In their bout against the Mumbai side, RCB took the score to 201/3 in the assigned twenty overs.

Ishan Kishan and Pollard put up a tie after laying 119 for the 5 off 8.3 overs. Kishan knocked 99 off 58 embossed with two fours and nine sixes and only after the penultimate delivery he was let go. Pollard, on the other hand, listed a triumphant inning of 60 off just 24. He included three fours and five sixes to his performance with his last reply to the final ball with a four.