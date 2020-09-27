IPL 2020: Would Love to Bat More with Magnificent Shubman Gill, Says Eoin Morgan

Morgan along with Shubman Gill put on a match winning 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gill remained unbeaten on 70 while Morgan, who hit the winning runs, scored 42.

After a few unwanted hiccups on their opening day, Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a seven wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi and Eoin Morgan credited the bowlers for setting it up.

Having batted first, David Warner’s SRH could only manage 142/4 as Dinesh Karthik used his bowlers well. The likes of Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine along with Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell kept SRH’s batsmen on a tight leash.

“We were a bit rusty in our last game against MI, but we won this match with our bowlers, they did a great job restricting them.”

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“They put them on the back-foot and we knew we didn't have to put ourselves under pressure in the chase,” Morgan said after the match.

Morgan along with Shubman Gill put on a match winning 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gill remained unbeaten on 70 while Morgan, who hit the winning runs, scored 42.

The England ODI skipper praised his young teammate after he anchored the chase masterfully.

“I didn't have to tell him a great deal to be honest, he's beautiful to watch on the eye, good bat swing, very languid style, magnificent to watch, he's good kid, very hungry to learn and I would love to bat with him once again. I think he deserves all the success."

Shubman Gill Shines as Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad

“It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket, the whole world is talking about him so I want to make sure he has a journey with no pressure,” Dinesh Karthik added about Gill.

Karthik said he was also 'emotional' for Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who finally made his IPL debut after being picked by the franchise in 2018. A star of the Under-19 World Cup that India won in 2018, Nagarkoti has been sidelined for a major part of the last two years due to injury.

"I was a bit emotional for Nagarkoti. The fact that we've been able to groom youngsters. People keep asking where he is, but we stuck with him. Credit to the management for backing the youngster, it feels good as a captain."

Gill, the young batsman who was named the player of the match, acknowledged that the batting conditions did help.

“I think the ball wasn't spinning much and was easy to hit down the ground. I have practiced power hitting in the last couple of years. We bowled really and we had to back it up with a good performance.”

“There weren't any long conversations with Morgan. We were just trying to anticipate what the bowlers can try and do. As an opener it is my duty to see my team through,” Gill said after the match.