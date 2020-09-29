T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 - Wow This Game of Cricket is Crazy. Love it so Much: Sprinter Johan Blake After MI-RCB Super-Over

Yohan Blake, who holds the record of being the youngest person to be world champion in 100 metre, is enjoying the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020

The great Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, who holds the record of being the youngest person to be world champion in the 100 metre category, is enjoying the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Cricket fans are going gaga over his recent post on Twitter, following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win over the Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. In the short clip, Blake says how much he loves the game of cricket and how he enjoyed the IPL match last night.

Check out the video here:

In the 20 second clip, Blake can be seen standing in front of a TV screen showing Virat Kohli-led RCB’s win over MI in their recent encounter. “Wow this game of cricket is crazy. Love it so much. What about last night! A super over in this wonderful game,” the post read. The video has garnered more than 50 thousand likes so far.

The crossover of the games and sport stars is always loved by the fans. Naturally, the post was swarmed with comments and replies. Check out some of the tweets that stand out:

A user wrote, “ Unbelievable stuff; just like your speed.”

One user even tossed the idea of the Olympics medallist joining the game. “Why don’t you come and play mate!” it read.

ALSO READ: Olympian Yohan Blake Praises Anil Kapoor’s Workout Video, Says ‘Looking Good My Friend’

Television sports anchor and commentator Mikkail Vaswani also jumped into the conversation. He wrote, “How about bowling in the super over to @imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17... @YohanBlake someday...”

Blake responded to one of the Twitter users from India who asked him about his favourite player. Blake cleverly dodged it. Here is the tweet:

One Twitter user even took a dig at PSL, which compared to IPL is not so popular.

Indeed, IPL is one of the most successful events of Cricket, with the best players around the world coming together to play for their franchise. Yohan Blake is always welcome to participate, even though just as a guest.

