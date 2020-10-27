IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's Explosive Knock Takes Twitter By Storm

With his explosive knock, Wriddhiman Saha has taken Twitter by storm. He scored 87 off 45 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha played a blinder of an innings as he smashed 87 runs off just 45 balls against Delhi Capitals. Such ferocious was his knock that he took social media site Twitter by storm.

Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

Yahi hai right choice baby, Saha ! Amazing hitting. Enjoyed @Wriddhipops brilliant knock.#SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2020

In many ways, innings of the tournament so far. Take a bow @Wriddhipops! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 27, 2020

Thanks to his brilliant innings SRH managed to post a total of 219/2 in their alotted 20 overs. They were at 150 run-mark in just 13 overs.

looks like saha is batting in the 2014 IPL final #IPL2020 #DCvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 27, 2020

Heartening to see @Wriddhipops play a blinder! Phenomenal knock to put @SunRisers on top! Looks like @DelhiCapitals will be chasing a stiff target. #IPL #SRHvDC — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 27, 2020

SRH have a spot on the line here. CSK have already been eliminated from the tournament. SRH are on the edge and they are desperate for a turnaround.