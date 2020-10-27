T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's Explosive Knock Takes Twitter By Storm

With his explosive knock, Wriddhiman Saha has taken Twitter by storm. He scored 87 off 45 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha played a blinder of an innings as he smashed 87 runs off just 45 balls against Delhi Capitals. Such ferocious was his knock that he took social media site Twitter by storm.

Thanks to his brilliant innings SRH managed to post a total of 219/2 in their alotted 20 overs. They were at 150 run-mark in just 13 overs.

SRH have a spot on the line here. CSK have already been eliminated from the tournament. SRH are on the edge and they are desperate for a turnaround.

