- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's Explosive Knock Takes Twitter By Storm
With his explosive knock, Wriddhiman Saha has taken Twitter by storm. He scored 87 off 45 balls.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Wriddhiman Saha played a blinder of an innings as he smashed 87 runs off just 45 balls against Delhi Capitals. Such ferocious was his knock that he took social media site Twitter by storm.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops!
Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.#SRHvDC #IPL2020
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020
Yahi hai right choice baby, Saha !
Amazing hitting. Enjoyed @Wriddhipops brilliant knock.#SRHvsDC
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2020
In many ways, innings of the tournament so far. Take a bow @Wriddhipops!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 27, 2020
What. A. Knock. #Saha 👏🙇♂️ #IPL2020
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 27, 2020
Thanks to his brilliant innings SRH managed to post a total of 219/2 in their alotted 20 overs. They were at 150 run-mark in just 13 overs.
looks like saha is batting in the 2014 IPL final #IPL2020 #DCvSRH
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 27, 2020
Heartening to see @Wriddhipops play a blinder! Phenomenal knock to put @SunRisers on top! Looks like @DelhiCapitals will be chasing a stiff target. #IPL #SRHvDC
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 27, 2020
In many ways, innings of the tournament so far. Take a bow @Wriddhipops!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 27, 2020
SRH have a spot on the line here. CSK have already been eliminated from the tournament. SRH are on the edge and they are desperate for a turnaround.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4224 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
All Recent Matches