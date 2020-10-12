IPL 2020: Xbox Promised Jofra Archer New Console If He Got David Warner Out. Archer Did Just That

Jofra Archer, the master of predictions, delivered on yet another challenge as he picked David Warner’s wicket

Jofra Archer, the master of predictions, delivered on yet another challenge as he picked David Warner’s wicket in the IPL 2020 match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. He will be rewarded with an Xbox for the deed.

On September 18, just before Indian Premier League 2020 kick-started, Archer tagged Xbox UK in a Twitter post, demanding a new console. He asked how many wickets it would take. Xbox named just one wicket that of David Warner’s.

https://twitter.com/xboxuk/status/1307003459422638082

Archer was already too confident as he posted this:

https://twitter.com/JofraArcher/status/1306947532078153728

On Sunday, Archer did secure the all new Xbox. Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first innings, David Warner was looking dangerous at 48 and went for a big shot on an Archer delivery. Warner, however, missed the ball which hit the middle stump. Archer got his man.

Archer holds a fantastic bowling record against Warner. On several occasions in the past, he had picked Warner’s wicket in both Tests and ODIs. The contest between the two was highly anticipated in IPL.

Soon after the fall of Warner, the weeks-old conversation resurfaced and fans were too excited for Archer, and understandably so.

