- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Xbox Promised Jofra Archer New Console If He Got David Warner Out. Archer Did Just That
Jofra Archer, the master of predictions, delivered on yet another challenge as he picked David Warner’s wicket
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Jofra Archer, the master of predictions, delivered on yet another challenge as he picked David Warner’s wicket in the IPL 2020 match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. He will be rewarded with an Xbox for the deed.
On September 18, just before Indian Premier League 2020 kick-started, Archer tagged Xbox UK in a Twitter post, demanding a new console. He asked how many wickets it would take. Xbox named just one wicket that of David Warner’s.
just 1... @davidwarner31 😉
— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 18, 2020
https://twitter.com/xboxuk/status/1307003459422638082
Archer was already too confident as he posted this:
On Sunday, Archer did secure the all new Xbox. Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first innings, David Warner was looking dangerous at 48 and went for a big shot on an Archer delivery. Warner, however, missed the ball which hit the middle stump. Archer got his man.
Archer holds a fantastic bowling record against Warner. On several occasions in the past, he had picked Warner’s wicket in both Tests and ODIs. The contest between the two was highly anticipated in IPL.
Soon after the fall of Warner, the weeks-old conversation resurfaced and fans were too excited for Archer, and understandably so.
