IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal Greets MS Dhoni With Folded Hands, Wins Twitterati's Hearts

Yashasvi Jaisawal scored 6 runs on IPL debut but despite that he made headlines on social media. This is why.

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have disappointed his fans as he failed to impress on his IPL debut but his sweet gesture has won the hearts of hardcore 'MSDians'. The Mahi fans to be precise. In a screengrab being circulated on the social media sites, the youngster can be seen in awe of the Dhoni when he came face to face with and golding his hand as a mark of respect, moments before Rajasthan Royals locked horns with Chennai Super Kings.

This is how the Twitterati reacted:

Only message to Jaiswal: Choose your idol wisely 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iseC6hM70 — Shubham (@shubham007st) September 22, 2020

This gesture from Yashasvi Jaiswal won our hearts ❤️ The impact of the senior pro and the simplicity of the debutant was pleasing to witness. 😍👌🏻@MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/riYUIB3joI — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 22, 2020

Jaisawal has come from a very humble background. He struggled early in his life living in tents before making his way to the ICC Under-19 World Cup this year in South Africa. Where he hammered a century against Pakistan. He also became the first batsman to score a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

This year he was picked up by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals alongside other of his under-19 teammate like Ravi Bishnoi and Priyam Garg. Jaiswal was sent to open for the Royals but he failed on his debut scoring just six runs in as many balls. But it was his sweet gesture that won the hearts of social media users where he can be seen awestruck with Indian legend MS Dhoni's aura. Dhoni fans absolutely loved him and soon his pictures went viral on social media.