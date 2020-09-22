IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sweet Gesture to MS Dhoni Wins Twitterati's Hearts

Yashasvi Jaisawal scored 6 runs on IPL debut but despite that he made headlines on social media. This is why.

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have disappointed his fans as he failed to impress on his IPL debut but his sweet gesture has won the hearts of hardcore 'MSDians'. The Mahi fans to be precise. In a screengrab being circulated on the social media sites, the youngster can be seen in awe of the Dhoni when he came face to face with and golding his hand as a mark of respect, moments before Rajasthan Royals locked horns with Chennai Super Kings.

This is how the Twitterati reacted:

Only message to Jaiswal: Choose your idol wisely 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iseC6hM70 — Shubham (@shubham007st) September 22, 2020

This gesture from Yashasvi Jaiswal won our hearts ❤️ The impact of the senior pro and the simplicity of the debutant was pleasing to witness. 😍👌🏻@MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/riYUIB3joI — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 22, 2020

Jaisawal has come from a very humble background. He struggled early in his life living in tents before making his way to the ICC Under-19 World Cup this year in South Africa.

He was born on 28 December 2001 in Suriyawan, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, as the fourth of six children,[2] to Bhupendra Jaiswal, owner of a small hardware store, and Kanchan Jaiswal, a housewife. At the age of ten, he moved to Dadar, Mumbai, in order to receive cricket training at Azad Maidan. As Dadar was far away from the Maidan, he relocated to Kalbadevi neighbourhood where he was given accommodation in a dairy shop in return for low-grade work. He was eventually ejected by the shopkeeper as he was unable to provide much help at the shop in between his cricket training. Having no place of his own, Jaiswal stayed in a tent with the groundsmen at the Maidan,[6] where he often slept hungry and sold panipuri to make ends meet.[7]

After living in tents for three years, Jaiswal's cricketing talent was spotted in December 2013 by Jwala Singh, who ran a cricket academy in Santacruz. Singh took Jaiswal under his wing and provided him a place to stay,[2][8] before becoming his legal guardian and obtaining his power of attorney.[6] ca.