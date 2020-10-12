IPL 2020: Yes, Jofra Archer Has an Old Tweet Relating to the Mumbai Power Outage Too

Mumbai was faced with a rare case of a mega power outage on Monday and so naturally social media users found an old Jofra Archer tweet on the situation.

Jofra Archer's old tweets have long been a source of entertainment for cricket fans, with the Barbados born cricketer's frank nature on the social media website resulting in many hilarious moments. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

The latest such example of a current situation being found in an old tweet by the English speedster came on Monday (October 12), when netizens uncovered an old tweet about the city of Mumbai.

India's maximum city was faced with a rare case of a mega power outage on Monday and so naturally eagle-eyed social media users found an old Archer tweet on the situation.

Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system had been reported with 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. An official said that restoration under process and will take one hour.

Archer's tweet, which was sent on May 25 2014, simply reads "Mumbai deserve it".

Mumbai deserve it — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 25, 2014

The actual story behind the tweet is, of course, in no way related to the power outage that came more than six years after the tweet was first sent.

Archer's tweet relates to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, which Mumbai won under the most extraordinary of circumstances.

MI had started the season poorly but a late surge of form left them with a mathematical chance of qualifying for the play-offs. However, to do so they needed to chase down 190 against RR in less than 15 overs.

What seemed like an improbable chase was somehow pulled off though, thanks in large part to a stellar knock from New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson as well as some poor bowling from RR.

MI would eventually go on to not only win the game but also do it within the stipulated deliveries, meaning they made the knockout stages of the tournament in spectacular fashion.