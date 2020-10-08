IPL 2020: “You Cannot Stop Thefts Till Thieves Repent, I Cannot Be Police Forever,” Says R Ashwin on Mankading

After reviving the Mankading controversy in the IPL 2020, Ravichandran Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to explain his position on the matter.

Days after reviving the Mankading controversy in the IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals’ spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to explain his position on the matter. Playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ashwin caught Aaron Finch leaving the non-striker’s end before the ball was bowled.

Unlike last season, Ashwin chose not to dismiss Finch, but instead gave him a warning. Last year, Ashwin had ran Jos Buttler out for committing the same offence. That incident started a heated debate regarding the ethical standpoint of Mankading.

Talking about the act of Mankading in the latest episode of his YouTube programme Hello Dubaiahh, Ashwin stood by his actions and stated that “a wrong is wrong”.

“You cannot stop thefts till thieves repent. I cannot be police forever. I tagged (Ricky) Ponting in the tweet. He said he would have asked me to run him (Aaron Finch) out,” said Ashwin. He added that Ponting is in talks with the ICC committee about imposing a penalty for the act and is pushing hard for it. Ashwin wants that there should be stringent punishment for backing up before the ball being bowled and suggested that 10 runs should be docked from the team for doing so.



Ashwin said that he let off Finch with just a warning as they are good friends since the time they played for Kings XI Punjab.

“When we played (DC vs KXIP), one side of the ground was big. I knew someone would back up as scoring boundaries was not very easy. They had players who could convert (singles into) twos. So I knew it would happen and went into my jump while delivering the ball and a gold helmet (Finch) floated past. I stopped and thought, he was still outside the crease, just staring,” said Ashwin.

Following the incident, Ashwin let out a warning on Twitter for everyone to see. “Let’s make it clear ! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. Aaron Finch and I are good buddies (by the way),” the tweet read.



Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

Ashwin went on to comment that the post was not meant (just) for the batters, it was more for the protectors of the “spirit of the game”.