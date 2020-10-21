IPL 2020: 'You Still Have to Score 158 runs', SRK Gets Candid With Rahul Tripathi on Fan Anthem Launch

Team owner Shah Rukh Khan had a virtual joint session with some of the members of the squad to give them an extra boost. Shah Rukh Khan engaged all the players and asked how each member was feeling.

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a good position in the fight for the playoff positions in IPL 2020 and the team morale also seems to be high. Team owner Shah Rukh Khan had a virtual joint session with some of the members of the squad to give them an extra boost.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

On the occasion of the launch of a new fan anthem, SRK sat down with 10 of the cricketers in a Facebook live session. At the end of the session, the new song ‘Laphao’ was released officially.

During the chat, Shah Rukh Khan engaged all the players and asked how each member was feeling. When it was batsman Rahul Tripathi’s turn, the ‘Bollywood Badshah’ asked him how he was liking it being part of the Kolkata IPL squad. To this the 29-year-old said that he was happy as it has been a dream of his from childhood to play for KKR.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

He then spoke of the excellent 158 runs knock played by Brendon Mccullum off just 73 balls in the inaugural match of the 2008 season of IPL. “From my childhood, it was my dream to play for KKR. The way Brendon McCullum scored his 158 runs and you (Shah Rukh Khan) waving from the stands so it was something very special,” he said.

Shah Rukh, who is known to be quite witty and quick with comebacks, said, “You still have to score 158 runs, Rahul, I am still waving like that, you are not scoring like that yet”.

Also Read: This Season Mohammed Shami Has Lot More Clarity About His Role, Says KL Rahul

His comments garnered a laugh from everybody in attendance. Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Jadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana and Lockie Ferguson were also present during the chat.

Although Tripathi is yet to score a 158 run this season, he has shown flair in the six matches that he has played for KKR this year.