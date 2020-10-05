IPL 2020: 'Youngsters in CSK? It's an Oxymoron' Jokes Stephen Fleming as Team Bounces Back

'Youngsters in our side? It's an oxymoron,' joked Stephen Fleming when he was asked about his assessment of the younger players in the Chennai Super Kings side.

'Youngsters in our side? It's an oxymoron,' joked Stephen Fleming when he was asked about his assessment of the younger players in the Chennai Super Kings side. In an interaction during the match, commentator Anjum Chopra asked the CSK coach the question, to which he, and the other commentators around Chopra, burst into laughter.

"Youngsters in our side. It's an oxymoron," he said before praising Curran.

Fleming was in a happy mood during CSK's chase, which ended with a 10-wicket victory with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis finishing the job themselves chasing 179. Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Fleming might not have to answer questions about the batting order - particularly MS Dhoni's position - this time, to which Fleming said:

"It will still come up maybe he should have batted at 1. I am prepared for it every time I have a press conference but it will a nice situation to have it yes," he said.

When CSK were bowling, though, Fleming was surprisingly a lot more animated. He explained saying he thought the bowling lacked penetration.

"We had moments with the ball, we lacked a bit of penetration, but in hindsight, we were none down and it was hard to get anything going on this wicket. But we kept our structure really well, our fielding was steady at best, I was just animated around the little things we need to do. We still have some work to do there, the key moment for me was overs 17-20, we conceded around 40 runs, it could have been more than that. Other games have been going for a bigger number, but we were able to keep them to 40 so that was pleasing,” Fleming said during the post-match press conference.

Fleming explained that it was an easy decision to back Shane Watson despite his poor form leading to the game, saying he was hitting the ball well in the nets.

"It certainly helps, most of the teams who are playing well, generally they are getting runs from their first three batters. When you do not get that, it is bits and pieces here and there and it can make you look a bit patchy. But performances like that cover up many things, by no means we are where we want to be. But individual performances help, Faf has been in form and if Watto finds form it will make us a lot more competitive," he explained.

"Shane did not do anything different which is the strength of the champion player. If Shane would've been looking out of touch in the nets, then it would've been a selection issue. He has been doing his work and it was a matter of time before he scored runs. If Shane gets on a role, he would be hugely important for us.

"It helps as players know they get a lot of opportunities more often than not. If we see an area where we aren't happy, we'll look to address it and if it happens by changing players, we'll look at it. But if the players are doing the right things, we'l look to back them for as long or even longer as possible."