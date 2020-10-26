IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses His Reverence For MS Dhoni In Recent Post

Chahal has been the most crucial spinner in IPL 2020 and is fifth in the race for the Purple Cap after Rashid Khan from SunRisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan, who is 7th with 14 wickets.

There is a reason why Indian Cricket team’s former captain MS Dhoni is called captain cool and Royal Challengers Bangalore player Yuzvendra Chahal seems to value his advice deeply.

Chahal took to social media to express his respect for Chennai Super Kings captain as he shared a picture of them. Captioning the image Chahal wrote, "Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai".

Participating in the current edition of Indian Premier League which is being held in the United Arab Emirates, Dhoni has been spotted chatting with young players from rival teams. Chahal was also one of the players talking to Dhoni after his team lost to Chennai Super Kings at Dubai on Sunday.

It was a crucial match for Dhoni’s team who have had one of their worst IPL performances this year. The three-time champions of the IPL are currently at number eight on the points table and became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020. While Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has displayed an impressive performance this year and are currently on number three on the points table.

Dhoni’s fans were quick to respond to Chahal’s post. Many hailed him as a legend while some agreed that Dhoni is indeed a guiding light for many young players.

As one fan commented, “He is a guiding light for many youngsters like you, and has given such proven match winners like you to serve Indian cricket. We are so privileged and obliged to have someone like him served the nation so well.”

Another follower said, “Because of mahi bhai is great person (sic)”

Chahal’s humble gesture was also appreciated by fans as it showed how young players respected the senior cricket player.

Chahal has displayed an impressive performance this season and has emerged as a key player for RCB leading their bowling attack with 16 wickets this year. Chahal has been the most crucial spinner in IPL 2020 and is fifth in the race for the Purple Cap after Rashid Khan from SunRisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan, who is 7th with 14 wickets.