IPL 20201: WATCH - Glenn Maxwell in Shock After Harpreet Brar Knocks Him Over for Golden Duck

Brar had a dream start in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Playing his first game of the season, Brar first played a cameo of a 17-ball 25* as Punjab posted a mammoth total of 179 runs for the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

The Moga bowler followed up his explosive wicketwith a phenomenal performance with the ball. Brar bagged the wicket of Bangalore’s top three –Kohli,Maxwell and AB de Villiers – as Punjab Kings thrashed RCB by 34 runs in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League.

Brar removed the Indian skipper by deceiving him with an incoming delivery. On the other hand, Maxwell was bowled by some top-class spin action. Brar pushed Maxwell back to the crease with a flighted and full delivery before taking off his bail.The right-handed batsman stayed at the crease after his dismissal and went back to the stands after a review showed that the ball had crashed into his stumps.

After a two-wicket maiden over, Brar returned to ball the 13th over of RCB’s innings and dismissed the dangerous de Villiers.

With this win, Punjab have moved to the second spot in the IPL table with six points from seven games. On the other hand, RCB are still placed at the third spot with 10 points.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here