IPL 20201: WATCH - Glenn Maxwell in Shock After Harpreet Brar Knocks Him Over for Golden Duck

Maxwell was dismissed on a duck by Punjab Kings’ Harpreet Brar as PBKS defeated RCB by 34 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday took a cue from his Indian Premier League (IPL) skipper Virat Kohli during their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad.

Kohli is famous for his on-field antics and looking shell-shocked after getting deceived by a bowler, especially if the result is his wicket.Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck from a stunning delivery bowled by young Harpreet Brar, after his wickets the Australian had a bewildered expression on his face.