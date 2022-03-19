IPL 20202: 'Excited to Have Shikhar Dhawan on Board, He is in Great Mind Space' - Punjab Kings Captain Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal heaped huge praise on veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan who joined the franchise this season. Punjab are in the quest to get their hands on the maiden IPL trophy and they have appointed Mayank Agarwal as their captain for the rejuvenation process with a fresh squad after IPL 2022 auction. After IPL 2014, this is the first time when Punjab are looking solid on the papers as they have covered almost every base with the signing of Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

With the new season, Punjab Kings have to sort out their batting order as they have three quality openers including Mayank in their squad and it will be interesting to see who two will open the innings for them between him, Dhawan and Bairstow.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the PBKS captain talked highly of his senior teammate and said he is great mind space.

Advertisement

“I can’t talk about the batting order as of now but I can definitely say that we are excited to have Shikhar on board. He is an absolute livewire, a great entertainer, a massive performer and a lot of the guys will feed off his energy. He is also in a great mind space," Agarwal told PTI.

The franchise chose their retained Mayank to lead the team instead of experienced Dhawan who they signed in the auction for a whopping INR 8.25 crore.

Mayank also talked about the presence of several senior players in the squad and said their presence will make his job easier.

“When I am batting I am just a batsman. We have a lot of leaders and experience in the team and that makes it easier for me. I want to excel as a batsman and do the things I have been doing. (On the captaincy front) we have made our plans to take the team forward," he said.

“We like to believe that we do have a title-winning squad and now it is upon us as players to execute our skills under pressure and see what we can make out of it," Mayank further said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here